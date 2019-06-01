Dane County Jail (copy)

The Public Safety Building of the Dane County Jail where deputies intervened Friday evening during a suicide attempt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County Sheriff's deputies intervened during a suicide attempt Friday evening at the county jail, according to a Sheriff's Office announcement.

Around 5:30 p.m., a deputy noticed a 33-year-old male inmate using a drawstring as a ligature around his neck and immediately removed it.

Officials transported the inmate to a local hospital for medical attention. He did not require any lifesaving measures.

The inmate will return to the Public Safety Building where he will be monitored according to the suicide precaution protocol. He is being held on two charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and violating probation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kelly Meyerhofer covers higher education for the Wisconsin State Journal. She can be reached at 608-252-6106 or kmeyerhofer@madison.com.

View comments