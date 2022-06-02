 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County Sheriff investigating homicide of Marshall woman

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a Marshall woman found dead late last month in a rural area near Waterloo was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate, 39, as a homicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zarate was found dead on May 24 inside her home on York Center Road in the town of York.

Detectives have interviewed Zarate’s family, friends and neighbors and searched the home and property for evidence. The Sheriff’s Office said the killing was likely not a random incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the death or who may have been in the area before 1 p.m. on May 24 to call the tip line at 608-284-6900.

