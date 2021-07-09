Dane County Sheriff: Human remains found in investigation of missing Windsor couple

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Friday that human remains have been found in a rural area of the county in connection with the investigation into a Windsor couple last seen more than a week ago.

Barrett said the Medical Examiner's office is conducting an autopsy and would not say whether the remains found Thursday were believed to be those of Bart and Krista Halderson.

"At this point, it's very early in our investigation, and I don't want to make any uncorroborated speculations," Barrett said.

Chandler M. Halderson, 23, the couple's son, was booked into the Dane County Jail on Thursday night for providing false information on a missing person. He initially reported his parents missing Wednesday.

Barrett said there is no ongoing danger to the public, but declined to say whether his office has any suspects. When she was asked if there were any suspects in the case, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer also declined to comment but reiterated that Chandler Halderson was in custody.

In a statement from the Halderson family distributed by the Sheriff's Office, the family thanked everyone for their support.