Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney retiring

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is retiring, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.

After 14 years as sheriff, Mahoney will be leaving his post in May.

“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve," Mahoney said in a statement. "I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve."

Mahoney's retirement will come before the end of his four year term, so Gov. Tony Evers will need to appoint his replacement, the Sheriff's Office said. The next election for sheriff will be Nov. 8, 2022, with a primary Aug. 9 of that year.

The majority of Mahoney's law enforcement career — 40 years — has been spent with the Dane County Sheriff's Office. He was elected sheriff in 2006.

Mahoney was not immediately available for an interview Monday night, but planned to answer questions from the media Tuesday morning.

Throughout his tenure, Mahoney has served on many boards and committees on the local, statewide and national level. He is currently the president of the National Sheriff's Association.