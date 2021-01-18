Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney retiring

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is retiring, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.
After 14 years as sheriff, Mahoney will be leaving his post in May.
“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve," Mahoney said in a statement. "I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve."
Mahoney's retirement will come before the end of his four year term, so Gov. Tony Evers will need to appoint his replacement, the Sheriff's Office said. The next election for sheriff will be Nov. 8, 2022, with a primary Aug. 9 of that year.
The majority of Mahoney's law enforcement career — 40 years — has been spent with the Dane County Sheriff's Office. He was elected sheriff in 2006.
Mahoney was not immediately available for an interview Monday night, but planned to answer questions from the media Tuesday morning.
Throughout his tenure, Mahoney has served on many boards and committees on the local, statewide and national level. He is currently the president of the National Sheriff's Association.
He also serves on the Dane County Criminal Justice Council, which pursues reforms in all areas of the county's criminal justice system, including the courts, the District Attorney's Office, the jail and law enforcement. The council has led efforts to decrease the use of cash bail, better keep track of policing data, divert people from the criminal justice system and many other initiatives.
Mahoney plans to continue being involved in community-based efforts for criminal justice reform and law enforcement reform.
New initiatives currently being pursued by the county include creating a mental health crisis center as an alternative to jail, creating a Community Justice Center and supporting the city of Madison in the creation of a mental health first responder pilot.
Mahoney, along with the Dane County Board, have faced criticism from local activist groups in recent years for a $148 million plan to consolidate the county's three jail facilities into one building.
Plans for the new jail include building a seven-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two outdated jail facilities, the aging Ferris Huber Center and the 1950s-era City-County Building jail.
The project has faced backlash because community groups argue that money would be better spent investing in community services.
But Mahoney has long contended that the current jail facilities are outdated and inhumane. Mahoney has said the inadequate facilities have also made responding to the pandemic a challenge because there isn't enough space to socially distance inmates. The new jail will have medical areas to isolate inmates and end the use of solitary confinement.
During the pandemic, Mahoney has worked collaboratively with other criminal justice partners, including police departments and the court system, to decrease the jail population. The number of inmates held in the jail was cut nearly in half to give inmates more space.
An outbreak in the jail in November resulted in 120 COVID-19 cases among inmates through the end of December. Mahoney said jail staff prevented the outbreak from spreading to more inmates and provided medical care to those infected.
The Sheriff's Office did not specify why Mahoney is retiring, but said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.
"There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards," Mahoney said. "I just hope I’ve made a difference."
This story will be updated.