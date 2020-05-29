Dane County police chiefs condemn actions of Minneapolis officers following death of George Floyd; community members call for change

As he watched events unfold after the video was released, Mahoney said his thoughts turned to Floyd’s family and the impact the incident would have on the relationship between the black community and law enforcement in Dane County.

“The reality is that every incident, like what we saw occur in Minneapolis, chips away at the community trust that law enforcement across Dane County has worked hard to build,” he said.

Some of the participants and many of the commenters on Facebook expressed skepticism that the white police chiefs in the forum appreciated the magnitude of the problem or had the tools to solve it.

“The Minnesota incident is beyond what we have in Madison but the behaviors are still the same,” Allen said. “In the police reports in 2018, black people make up 40% of the arrests in Madison and we only make up 6% of the population.”

Valerie Edwards wrote, “This kind of learning is not a one and done. What is the ongoing learning. How do you share experiences regularly. Who do you LISTEN to and LEARN from?”

As the mother of a black son, Amiee Leavy said she fears the world doesn’t see him as she does.