Dane County police agencies: Use-of-force tactics were already in line with reformers' demands

Of the 17 of 23 law enforcement agencies in Dane County that responded to a request for any changes to their use-of-force practices since George Floyd’s death, many said they’d added or tweaked policy language, engaged in more training and obtained state-sanctioned certification to come into compliance with a June 2020 presidential executive order on “safe policing for safe communities.”

In general, though, efforts were aimed at codifying things officers were already doing — or had long been prohibited from doing.

Madison has seen efforts from City Council members to ban tear gas and chokeholds, and has created a civilian group to oversee the police department. But so far, there have been few substantive changes to use-of-force practices. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office prohibited neck restraints and chokeholds, although neither had been part of deputies’ training or practice before.