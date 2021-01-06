Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman who died in town of Dunn crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday released the identity of the woman who died in a double collision in the town of Dunn Monday.

Jill A. Miller, 64, of Stoughton, died after her car was hit by two different vehicles on Highway 51 at Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road at around 3:25 p.m. Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Miller was headed north on Highway 51 in a Ford Fusion and attempted to turn left to head west on Rutland-Dunn Town Line when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Highway 51 that was driven by a 54-year-old man. Her car spun into the northbound lane of Highway 51 and was then struck by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 19-year-old woman who was heading north on Highway 51.

Highway 51 was closed until 8:51 p.m., authorities reported.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined she died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is still underway.

No information on injuries to the other drivers was reported.