Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman killed in Beltline crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on the Beltline as a 67-year-old Waunakee woman.

Beryl Bentley Anderson died at the scene due to injuries she sustained in the crash, Barry Irmen, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, said in a statement.

Authorities were notified of the crash, which occurred at the Highway 12 exit toward Greenway Boulevard in Middleton, just after 5:50 a.m.

Additional testing is underway and Bentley Anderson’s death remains under investigation by the Middleton Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.