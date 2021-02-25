Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies Sun Prairie homicide victim

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the homicide victim of Tuesday's shooting in Sun Prairie as a 29-year-old Marshall man.
Shanton S. Robinson was dropped off at the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, 2402 Winnebago St., at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he later died after being taken to a local hospital. Sun Prairie police on Wednesday said the scene of the shooting had been identified as the 200 block of Broadway Drive.
Preliminary results from Robinson's autopsy confirm he died from homicidal firearm related trauma.
Additional testing is underway, and the fatal shooting is still under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and Sun Prairie police.
