A woman found dead Wednesday in her East Side home in what police say was a homicide has been identified as Kristin L. Schmitt, 41.

The cause of death is still pending, according to Cristina Figueroa Soto, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Schmitt was found dead about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in her home in the 3400 block of Richard Street, Madison police said. Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that neighbors heard a disturbance in the residence.

Detectives identified 39-year-old, Justin D. Kopmeyer, as a suspect in the case.

A suspect being pursued by Madison police Friday was found dead in a bathroom at the Kwik Trip at 3528 E. Washington Ave., where he had barricaded himself, after gunfire was heard in the bathroom, authorities said.

Madison Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye would not confirm name of the man until he is identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Armed, wanted man found dead inside Madison Kwik Trip after confrontation with police Madison police were in the area searching for a homicide suspect, but police and state officials declined to say whether the dead man was the homicide suspect.