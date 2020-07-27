You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle vs. car crash in Middleton
0 comments
alert top story

Dane County Medical Examiner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle vs. car crash in Middleton

{{featured_button_text}}
Middleton police squad tight crop (copy)
Middleton Police Department

A 48-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash in the city of Middleton Saturday morning, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office reported Monday. 

Lesley L. Neisius, of Middleton, was driving westbound on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Century Avenue at around 9:53 a.m., Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske said. Neisius was taken to UW Hospital where he later died from his injuries.  

The driver of the car was a 55-year-old Verona man. Kakuske said there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by either driver, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics