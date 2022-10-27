 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed by deputy in village of Oregon

Oregon incident

Authorities block off portions of a neighborhood Sunday afternoon in the village of Oregon, where a Dane County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person alleged to have committed several weapons violations in recent days, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the name of the man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in the village of Oregon on Sunday as 21-year-old Jose C. Jimenez.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the deputy who killed Jimenez. It was the second time this month a sheriff's deputy has shot and killed someone. On Oct. 13, Cody Woods fatally shot 46-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell during an investigation of a stolen vehicle outside a Super 8 hotel in Windsor.

Both deputies have been placed on paid leave pending investigations by the state Department of Justice.

In a statement Sunday about Jimenez's death, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office got a 911 call about 11 a.m. about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street, and deputies and assisting agencies began searching for a person in the area.

Jimenez, who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations” in recent days, was believed to be in the 5200 block of Highway CC, according to DOJ.

Officials set up a perimeter in the area, and Jimenez ran, DOJ said. A deputy made contact with him at about 3:15 p.m. and shot him; he died at the scene.

Earlier this week, people who knew Jimenez said little in his conduct suggested he might have been in trouble with the law.

