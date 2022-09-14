Dane County Medical Examiner identifies couple in Far West Side murder-suicide

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the names Wednesday of a Madison couple who died in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

The couple was identified as Jason R. Wray and Jessica K. Wray, both 45 and from Madison.

According to police, Jason Wray killed his wife, Jessica Wray, Sunday at their Far West Side home, then walked into traffic twice to try to kill himself, dying the second time when he was hit by a semi on Interstate 90, police said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Jessica Wray died from homicidal violence, including blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday people not at the couple's home reported someone in the home was dead, but details were limited.

Police went to the home and "it was apparent to officers on the scene that the victim had been violently physically attacked," he said. Emergency responders were not able to save the woman's life.

Barnes said police had no record of prior calls to the address and the couple was not previously known to them. Both were physician assistants at UW Health who graduated from the University of Iowa, according to their UW Health pages.

"We are devastated by the news of this unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with the family and friends suffering this terrible loss," said Sara Benzel, a UW Health spokesperson, in a statement. "The well-being of our staff and providers is a top priority, and we will continue to provide emotional support to them as they grieve. We urge the community to respect the privacy of all who are grieving and to show support through the fund established for the family if you are able."

Friends of the Wray family organized a GoFundMe Tuesday to cover funeral expenses and to help support the Wray's three young children.

As police were trying to locate the victim's husband, who they had determined was the main suspect in her death, calls began coming into dispatchers about a man on foot on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road who had been hit by a vehicle but then got back into his 2013 Honda CRV and drove to the interstate, according to Barnes and the State Patrol.

"There this man once again got out of his vehicle on foot and this time stepped in front of a semi truck," Barnes said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as the dead woman's husband, he said.

The collision occurred at around 3:36 p.m. in the west lanes of the interstate near Buckeye Road, State Patrol Sgt. Jason Holtz said in a statement.