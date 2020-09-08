Dane County Medical Examiner confirms Kyla Robinson's death in car crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday confirmed that 15-year-old Kyla Robinson — the sister of Tony Robinson, a Black teenager who was shot and killed by Madison police in 2015 — died in a car crash on Friday in Madison.
Preliminary results from a forensic examination confirmed that Kyla died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on South Stoughton Road near Buckeye Road just after 2 p.m., the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Kyla was a passenger in a car that left the road, struck a guardrail and flew threw the air with Kyla and the driver still inside, according to the Medical Examiner's Office and reports from police. The car landed on the hood of another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on South Stoughton Road.
Madison police said the car continued to roll over, and both Kyla and the driver were ejected from the vehicle as it then traveled down a nearby hill. Neither were wearing seat belts, and speed was likely a factor in the crash, police said.
Kyla was taken to a local hospital, but died shortly after arriving, the Medical Examiner's Office said. The driver was also taken to the hospital, police said.
Another driver — the one operating the vehicle that the car landed on — was also hospitalized, police said.
