Dane County man, La Crosse Guard member charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Two Wisconsin men, including one from Dane County and one who is a member of the Army National Guard, have been charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Nelson, 29, of Dane County, and Abram Markofski, 24, a Guard member from La Crosse, were at the Capitol that day for a rally put on by former President Donald Trump while Congress was certifying electoral votes. Along with hundreds of others, they then entered the Capitol building, which was closed to the public, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The two are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. The complaint does not allege they committed any violent acts while in the building.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Joe Trovato said Markofski enlisted into the Army National Guard in July 2019 and is currently a private 1st class in the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry.

“As a matter of policy though, we cannot discuss personnel matters,” he said.