Dane County Judge William Hanrahan leaving bench to become an immigration judge

In the middle of running a West Coast marathon in December 2018, Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan fell into a conversation lasting around 10 miles with an immigration lawyer.

Learning Hanrahan is a judge, the lawyer told him a number of federal immigration judges in San Francisco were leaving. "You should practice out here," Hanrahan said the lawyer told him.

And while he didn't immediately decide to do that, it was how Hanrahan, 61, found himself on a path to leaving the Dane County bench, where he has heard cases for the past 13 years. He is also the chief judge of the state judicial district made up of Columbia, Dane, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk counties.

Hanrahan's departure, on March 13, comes on somewhat short notice. Hanrahan learned only last week that after a lengthy process, he had been hired as an assistant chief immigration judge in San Francisco, and was told that he starts work on March 16. He'll begin in San Francisco, then spend three weeks training in Washington, D.C. Then it's back to Frisco for work.

"My hope is I can do some good," Hanrahan said Monday. He has looked at statistics for the San Francisco court, he said, and looked at the backgrounds of the judges he'll be supervising and saw they grant asylum to seekers at a greater rate than the rest of the country.