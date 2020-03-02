Dane County judge warns of 'direct threat' to judicial independence in business court plan

Chief Judge William Hanrahan said Monday that Dane County had declined to take part in the pilot program because it isn't needed here. Each of the six judges assigned to the general civil rotation has the expertise to handle business litigation, he said, and there have been no complaints to the contrary.

Hanrahan, who is leaving the bench on March 13 to take a job in San Francisco, said that last fall, he wrote to state court leadership and explained there was little interest among Dane County's judges in taking part in the program, in part because there was concern that if three judges assigned to the commercial court program got all the meaty business cases, other judges assigned to Dane County's civil rotation would be left only with more mundane cases.

Judges, he said, are elected to handle all kinds of matters, both big and small. And, he said, it's small business that needs a hand-up when it comes to dealing with the legal system, not the larger businesses that the program is geared toward. He offered a compromise — randomly assign cases designated for the commercial court to each of the six judges in the civil rotation.

