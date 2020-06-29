Dane County judge to retire, governor to appoint successor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers, who has appointed three judges to vacant or soon-to-be vacant Dane County judicial seats this month, will get another opportunity after another judge announced his retirement in a letter to Evers Monday.

Circuit Judge Peter Anderson, who has been on the bench for 11 years after his appointment by then-Gov. Jim Doyle, told Evers he plans to retire from Branch 17 effective Aug. 2. His current six-year term ends in 2022.

"It has been my great honor to have served the people of Dane County alongside my fellow judges," he wrote, "and to have worked with the Branch 17 staff, as well as Clerk of Courts personnel, the office District Court Administrator, the court's bailiffs, and the many others who ensure the safe and efficient functioning of the Dane County Circuit Court."

Anderson never worked in the court's criminal rotation and heard criminal cases only during preliminary hearings as the weekly duty judge. He worked almost exclusively in the juvenile and civil rotations, hearing cases that involved a variety of legal disputes and family matters.