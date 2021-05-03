Dane County judge sides with public health department on setting COVID-19 restrictions

Saying he would not go along with plaintiffs' "political goal," a Dane County judge on Monday refused to issue a temporary injunction blocking local public health officials from issuing orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said state statutes clearly gave Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, the authority to issue an order Jan. 12 that set outdoor gathering limits at 50 people, limited most businesses to 50% capacity and effectively barred a number of high school sports.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the suit, said it would appeal.

Three more orders have taken effect since the suit was filed, and the current one, Emergency Order No. 15, continued to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, including setting no limits on outdoor gatherings and allowing team sports to go ahead indoors and outdoors as long as no more than 350 people are gathered indoors. A new order goes into effect Wednesday that will even further loosen restrictions on gatherings and restaurants, bars and other businesses.