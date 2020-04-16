Dane County judge sends suspects in Arboretum double homicide to trial

A Dane County Judge on Thursday found there was enough probable cause to send two Madison men to trial for the March 30 slayings of the parents of one of the suspect's girlfriend.
Khari Sanford and his alleged accomplice Ali'jah Larrue, both 18 and of Madison, are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, also both of Madison.
Their bodies were found by a jogger on the morning of March 31. Carre was dead and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died shortly thereafter. Both had been shot in the head, according to testimony at a Thursday preliminary hearing held by video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sanford had gone to West High School with and dated Miriam Potter Carre, one of the victims' three children, and at the time of the killings had been living with Potter Carre at an Airbnb rented for the couple by the victims, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Testimony Thursday by UW-Madison Police Detective Peter Grimyser largely reiterated information in the complaint. Investigators used GPS data from Larrue's phone and video surveillance footage to track to track the movements of the white Volkswagen minivan the couple had lent to their daughter and which Sanford and Larrue allegedly used to take Potter and Carre from their Near West Side Madison home late the night of March 30.
Grimyser said Carre had been shot in the head and Potter in the head and the shoulder, and that shell casings were found at the scene. Carre was wearing only a pair of boxers, Grimyser said, and Potter was in pajamas and socks but no shoes.
Sanford reportedly confessed to the shootings to a friend the day after they occurred and said Larrue was with him at the time, and the friend heard him discussing the incident in a phone call to Larrue in which he worried that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. Police say texts recovered from Potter Carre's phone also put Larrue, who went by the nickname "Huncho," in the company of Sanford shortly after the shootings.
The friend also told law enforcement that he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich.
Sanford's attorney, Andrew Martinez, said no evidence was presented at the hearing that ties his client to the minivan or to the gun used in the killings, while Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey, sought to distance his client from the crime.
Covey said there was no evidence that Larrue knew the victims or had any knowledge of the shooting before it occurred, and said the state was relying heavily on evidence from his client's phone that merely suggests he was in the general area of the crime.
"Was this a situation where Mr. Larrue was completely surprised by Mr. Sanford's actions? Was this a robbery gone bad? We have absolutely no idea," he said. "There's so much speculation. It's just a thin case."
But Moeser said that during a preliminary hearing, the court is required to view the evidence in a light favorable to prosecutors.
He pointed to Sanford's alleged admission to the shootings to the friend and said that as for Larrue, there was "strong circumstantial evidence" he was involved.
"Mr. Covey is suggesting essentially that (Larrue) was just an innocent bystander," he said, and "there is no evidence in this case that Mr. Larrue did anything to stop it or prevent it or hid or was afraid."
