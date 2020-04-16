Dane County judge sends suspects in Arboretum double homicide to trial

Grimyser said Carre had been shot in the head and Potter in the head and the shoulder, and that shell casings were found at the scene. Carre was wearing only a pair of boxers, Grimyser said, and Potter was in pajamas and socks but no shoes.

Sanford reportedly confessed to the shootings to a friend the day after they occurred and said Larrue was with him at the time, and the friend heard him discussing the incident in a phone call to Larrue in which he worried that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. Police say texts recovered from Potter Carre's phone also put Larrue, who went by the nickname "Huncho," in the company of Sanford shortly after the shootings.

The friend also told law enforcement that he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich.

Sanford's attorney, Andrew Martinez, said no evidence was presented at the hearing that ties his client to the minivan or to the gun used in the killings, while Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey, sought to distance his client from the crime.