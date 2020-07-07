Dane County judge orders separate trials for suspects in double homicide at UW Arboretum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dane County judge ruled Tuesday two suspects in a double homicide of a Madison couple found shot in the UW Arboretum will have separate trials.

Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz granted a motion from an attorney for Ali'jah Larrue, 18, to separate his case from Khari Sanford, 19, who are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the March deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre, both of Madison.

Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey, argued in his motion having the cases heard together would be "antagonistic and therefore would substantially prejudice" Larrue, the alleged accomplice of Sanford, who was dating the daughter of Potter, 52, and Carre, 57, at the time of the killings.

"It is a near certainty that when these cases go to trial, the two defendants will blame each other for committing these offenses," Covey wrote in his motion to separate the cases.

Berz, attorneys for Sanford, and Dane County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser had no objections to splitting the cases apart.

In April, Berz found there was probable cause to send Sanford and Larrue to trial.