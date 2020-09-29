Dane County judge blocks portions of Madison School District's gender identity guidance

A Dane County Circuit Court judge on Monday temporarily suspended portions of the Madison School District's guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn last winter.

Judge Frank Remington granted a request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), to bar the district from enforcing parts of the guidance on transgender and nonbinary students related to when and how staff can speak to a parent about a child's gender transition.

Remington issued the temporary injunction as WILL continues to make the case for allowing its clients to remain anonymous. WILL initially represented 14 parents, but that number has now dropped to six. Remington in May ordered the parents' names be disclosed to School District attorneys.

WILL has asked the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to allow the case to proceed without releasing the names.

"I think this is a big win," Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Milwaukee-based WILL, said of Monday's order. "This sends a pretty clear warning to the district about its policy, that the policy is concerning and problematic, that the district can't conceal important information from parents."