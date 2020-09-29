Dane County judge blocks portions of Madison School District gender identity guidance

A Dane County Circuit Court judge temporarily suspended Monday portions of the Madison School District's guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn this winter.
Judge Frank Remington granted a request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) — initially representing 14 anonymous parents — to prohibit the district from enforcing parts of the guidance for transgender and nonbinary students related to when staff can speak to a parent about a child's transition.
Remington ordered a temporary injunction as WILL continues to try to make the case for why the parents suing the district, which have now dropped to six, can remain anonymous. Remington previously ordered in May the names of the parents must be provided to the School District's attorneys.
But WILL has asked the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to allow the case to proceed without providing the names to the district.
"I think this is a big win," said Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Milwaukee-based WILL. "This sends a pretty clear warning to the district about its policy that the policy is concerning and problematic, that the district can't conceal important information from parents."
WILL argues the administrative guidance — which the district said is not formally adopted policy — can keep parents in the dark about a child's gender transition at school, while the School District had defended the guidance as a necessary measure to protect students.
In a lawsuit filed in February, WILL claimed the guidance requires staff to "actively deceive" parents about a child's gender identity by requiring a student's permission for staff to notify or talk to parents about their child's transition.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district had just received Remington's written order Tuesday afternoon and was evaluating how it affects the guidance.
In his temporary injunction, Remington prohibited the School District from enforcing any portion of the guidance that "allows or requires District staff to conceal information or to answer untruthfully in response to any question that parents ask about their child at school, including information about the name and pronouns being used to address their child at school."
While Berg said the ruling was favorable, he said it doesn't go as far as what the conservative legal group is seeking.
"This injunction doesn't require staff to reach out and volunteer the information to parents and notify parents," he said. "Our argument is you can't facilitate a transition without parental consent."
