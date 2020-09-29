Dane County judge blocks portions of Madison School District gender identity guidance

A Dane County Circuit Court judge temporarily suspended Monday portions of the Madison School District's guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn this winter.

Judge Frank Remington granted a request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) — initially representing 14 anonymous parents — to prohibit the district from enforcing parts of the guidance for transgender and nonbinary students related to when staff can speak to a parent about a child's transition.

Remington ordered a temporary injunction as WILL continues to try to make the case for why the parents suing the district, which have now dropped to six, can remain anonymous. Remington previously ordered in May the names of the parents must be provided to the School District's attorneys.

But WILL has asked the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to allow the case to proceed without providing the names to the district.

"I think this is a big win," said Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Milwaukee-based WILL. "This sends a pretty clear warning to the district about its policy that the policy is concerning and problematic, that the district can't conceal important information from parents."