You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County Jail suspends family visits because of COVID-19 coronavirus
0 comments

Dane County Jail suspends family visits because of COVID-19 coronavirus

From the Closings, number of cases and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic series
Dane County Jail generic file photo
Capital Newspapers

The Dane County Jail is suspending all visitation except for attorney visits until at least April 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, the Sheriff's Office said Friday. 

Inmates who have outside employment through work release will not be allowed to work or volunteering during this this time, the Sheriff's Office said. All in-jail programming is also canceled. 

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic as we know it is important for the people in our jails to have contact with family and loved ones," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. 

No jails in the U.S. have reported active COVID-19 coronavirus cases, Schaffer said, but it is important to be "proactive" in preventing cases in the county's jail. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics