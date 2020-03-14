Dane County Jail suspends family visits because of COVID-19 coronavirus

The Dane County Jail is suspending all visitation except for attorney visits until at least April 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Inmates who have outside employment through work release will not be allowed to work or volunteering during this this time, the Sheriff's Office said. All in-jail programming is also canceled.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic as we know it is important for the people in our jails to have contact with family and loved ones," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

No jails in the U.S. have reported active COVID-19 coronavirus cases, Schaffer said, but it is important to be "proactive" in preventing cases in the county's jail.

