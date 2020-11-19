Dane County Jail sees sharp uptick in number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported an alarming uptick in the number of jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of noon Thursday, 38 inmates had active COVID-19 infections. All were being housed in the Public Safety Building in Downtown Madison and all had mild symptoms or no symptoms.

On Wednesday, 16 people in the jail's intake unit received positive tests. The unit is the first stop for those who can't make bail or are awaiting a hearing, and they remain there for two weeks, or about the time people exposed to the coronavirus are advised to quarantine, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

Soon after, several inmates in another housing unit began to exhibit mild symptoms, and all inmates in the unit were tested. Twenty-two tests came back positive. The unit has a capacity of 50 people. Schaffer said the capacity of the intake unit fluctuate with the number of cases, with more space being added as necessary.

Just weeks earlier the jail only had one COVID-19-positive inmate, according to the Sheriff's Office. Schaffer did not know what the previous high for positive cases was, but the jail has had a total of 137 cases since the pandemic began in mid-March. None have had to be hospitalized or died.

