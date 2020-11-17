Dane County Jail project moving forward again as architects rein in budget

The new plans do not change the 922 beds planned for the space, Harp said. The current jail has 1,013 beds, so the project reduces the total bed count by 91.

Two spaces on the third floor, containing a total of about 100 beds, could be converted into program space if the county is able to permanently reduce its jail population.

Some County Board members questioned why the county can’t plan for the two areas to be program space from the start, given the decreases to the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By decreasing arrests and jail bookings, releasing some defendants who were facing minor charges, and working with police, the courts and other criminal justice partners, the Dane County Sheriff's Office cut the jail population nearly in half during the pandemic.

Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, said the county should put pressure on those criminal justice partners to continue those population-reducing strategies after the pandemic by reducing the number of jail beds that would be available.

"Let’s hold their feet to the fire in a collaborative, hard-working way," Bayrd said. "I want to be hopeful that change can happen."