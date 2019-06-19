A Dane County Jail inmate found unresponsive on his bunk was revived Tuesday night and taken to the hospital.
The incident happened at about 7:10 p.m. in the Public Safety Building jail, the Sheriff's Office said.
The 31-year-old man from Madison had been booked into the jail earlier in the day.
"Deputies and jail medical staff successfully administered two doses of Narcan and the inmate regained consciousness," said Lt. Trevor Greiber.
Narcan is used to revive people who have overdosed on opioids.
Madison Fire Department paramedics took the inmate to the hospital for medical evaluation.