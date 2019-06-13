A Dane County Jail inmate attempting suicide early Thursday morning was saved when deputies found the man with razor cuts to his wrist and forearm.
The suicide attempt happened at about 5 a.m. in the old jail in the City-County Building, the Sheriff's Office said.
The 27-year-old Madison man used a jail-issued razor to cut himself.
"Deputies immediately provided first aid and escorted the man to the medical office," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "Nursing staff in the jail continued to provide medical care until EMS arrived."
The inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment.
He was booked into the Dane County Jail in February on new charges while he was out on parole, awaiting his return to state prison.