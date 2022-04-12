Dane County Jail implements additional opioid-addiction treatment effort

The Dane County Sheriff's Office this month began allowing opioid-addicted jail inmates to continue taking prescribed medication aimed at weening them off illegal opioids, effectively treating opioid addition like any other disease for which medication is prescribed.

The medication assistance treatment, or MAT, program began April 1 and had so far served three inmates, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a Tuesday press conference. Jail nursing staff provided them with Subutex, a pill taken daily that helps users avoid withdrawal and cravings.

"Opioid use disorder-related crime is one of the leading causes of incarceration in the United States," Barrett said. "Our ultimate goal is to reduce recidivism. When we reduce recidivism, we reduce the jail population."

The MAT program joins an existing program at the jail that provides opioid-addicted inmates with Vivitrol, an injectable medication taken once a month that blocks the effects of opioids but can only be started once a person has gone through withdrawal.

Barrett said the hope is that once the long-stalled jail expansion and renovation project is done, the MAT program could be expanded to serve addicts who have not yet started the medication. Last month, the County Board approved an additional $16 million for the now-$164 million project and faces a January deadline for getting a construction contract in place.

The jail also already offers social work services to inmates and support groups Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Dane County offers a drug-treatment court and the Madison Police Department started its federally funded Madison Area Addiction Recovery Initiative in 2020 to divert addicts away from the criminal justice system and toward treatment.

