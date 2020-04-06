You are the owner of this article.
Dane County Jail deputies use NARCAN to revive inmate, authorities say

Dane County Jail generic file photo, State Journal photo

Deputy Mitch Walsh makes his rounds in the segregation cell at the jail in the Public Safety Building in Madison Thursday, September 19, 2013.

 AMBER ARNOLD — State Journal

Dane County Jail deputies used NARCAN to revive an inmate early Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At shortly after 4:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were alerted by other inmates that a male inmate in the Public Safety Building jail wasn't waking up, Sgt. Mike Ziesch said.

The inmate, a 22-year-old Madison man who had been arrested a few hours earlier, was unresponsive on his bunk with ineffective/agonal breathing, Ziesch said.

Deputies and jail nursing staff provided life saving techniques that included administering two doses of Naloxone, to which the man responded immediately, Ziesch said.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was conveyed by Madison Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital, medically evaluated and returned to the jail, Ziesch said.

