Dane County Jail deputies use NARCAN to revive inmate, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County Jail deputies used NARCAN to revive an inmate early Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At shortly after 4:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were alerted by other inmates that a male inmate in the Public Safety Building jail wasn't waking up, Sgt. Mike Ziesch said.

The inmate, a 22-year-old Madison man who had been arrested a few hours earlier, was unresponsive on his bunk with ineffective/agonal breathing, Ziesch said.

Deputies and jail nursing staff provided life saving techniques that included administering two doses of Naloxone, to which the man responded immediately, Ziesch said.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was conveyed by Madison Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital, medically evaluated and returned to the jail, Ziesch said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.