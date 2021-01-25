 Skip to main content
Dane County health officials file 119-count complaint against studio over 'Nutcracker' performance
The joint Madison and Dane County public health department has filed a 119-count complaint against an Oregon dance studio for going ahead with a performance of the classic holiday ballet "The Nutcracker" in December.

The complaint, filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, says A Leap Above Dance violated a county COVID-19 emergency public heath order by hosting and filming the performance on Dec. 13. The order, issued Nov. 17, bans large gatherings.

Each of the counts is punishable by a $200 fine, plus court costs.

The studio was not immediately available for comment.

Public Health Madison and Dane County says in its complaint that it learned Dec. 7, 8 and 11 that the studio was continuing to hold indoor dance classes and warned it in a message on Dec. 11 that holding the ballet would violate the public health order.

This story will be updated.

