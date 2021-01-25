Dane County health department files 119-count complaint against studio over 'Nutcracker' performance

The joint Madison and Dane County public health department has filed a 119-count complaint against an Oregon dance studio for going ahead with a performance of the classic holiday ballet "The Nutcracker" in December.

The complaint, filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, says A Leap Above Dance violated a county COVID-19 emergency public heath order by hosting and filming the performance on Dec. 13. The order, issued Nov. 17, banned most large gatherings.

Each of the counts is punishable by a $200 fine, plus court costs. Most of the counts pertain to children dressed for parts in the ballot and are described by what part they're playing, such as "Mouse #3", the clothes they're wearing or the color of their hair. None of the people involved are mentioned by name.

Some are described as wearing masks during the performance. Photos of the performance posted to the studio's Facebook page also show performers wearing masks.

A representative of the studio could not be reached for comment Monday.