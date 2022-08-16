Dane County gun buyback nets 577 weapons

Participants at Saturday's Gift Cards for Guns buyback at the Alliant Energy Center surrendered 577 weapons, more than half of them rifles and shotguns, during the four-hour event, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday.

All of them will be destroyed, he said. None were found after serial number checks to have been stolen weapons.

The guns, which had to be functioning weapons, were exchanged for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries. Most of the $45,500 that was available was supplied by Dane County but $8,525 of it was donated by groups, businesses and individuals. Barrett said about $1,400 in gift cards was refused by some who turned in guns.

Many of the guns were brought in by people who were uncomfortable having them in their homes, where children or others who should not have them might find them, but did not have a safe place to dispose of them, Barrett said.

"That's why this was a success, and that's why this will continue to be a success here in Dane County," he said during a news conference Tuesday at the Dane County Public Safety Building. He said, "we did not expect this amount of community involvement."

The event will be evaluated and another could be held in the future, he said.

Among the long guns were 11 assault-style rifles. One of them, Barrett said, was turned in by someone who said he no longer used it and did not want it to fall into the hands of someone who would use it to take someone's life.

Among the 577 firearms accepted from 266 cars that drove through the event were 333 long guns; 95 handguns; 93 pellet, BB or paintball guns; 1 crossbow pistol and 55 homemade weapons. Participants also turned in 380 pounds of ammunition.

Barrett confirmed reports that there were a few people hanging around outside the event offering greater cash amounts for guns that were being brought in. But he said they were few in number and law enforcement spoke to them and asked them to leave the Alliant Center grounds, where soliciting is not allowed.

"They were successful in regards to some of them providing cash for those," Barrett said. "But at the end of the day when you look at the 266 cars that drove past those individuals and turned those (guns) in to us, we feel that we are focused in on the 99% of those who successfully took advantage of this program, and not the 1% who found a loophole in order to undo the great work that we are all working real hard to do here in Dane County."

Barrett, a Democrat who is up for election in November, shrugged off a comment by his Republican opponent, Detective Anthony Hamilton, who called the buyback event "performative theater." Barrett said taking the 577 guns off the street will mean that much less work for detectives responding to crime.

"I can't guarantee a lot of things as a sheriff," he said. "But I can guarantee ... that the guns that you see before you, the 577 weapons that were collected over a four-hour time frame on Saturday will never be used in a crime to hurt someone intentionally or unintentionally."