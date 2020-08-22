Dane County deputy is Wisconsin's first COVID-19 law enforcement line of duty death, Sheriff's Office says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dane County deputy has died in what the Sheriff's Office says is the first COVID-19 law enforcement line-of-duty death in Wisconsin.

Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell, 61, was escorted from the hospital to a funeral home by a law enforcement procession Saturday, Lt. Ira Simpson said.

All evidence indicates Treadwell contracted COVID-19 while on duty, the Sheriff's Office said.

Treadwell was sworn in as deputy sheriff on May 8, 1995. He was promoted to the rank of DIII-training deputy on April 23, 2000.

Treadwell was a dedicated and valued member of the Sheriff's Office training team. Among his many areas of expertise, he served as a recruiter, EVOC (emergency vehicle operation) instructor, firearms instructor and CPR instructor. He also instructed at the Sheriff's Office Jail Academy and Law Enforcement Academy.

Treadwell leaves behind his wife and their three adult children, as well as many friends, students and co-workers.

Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are pending.

