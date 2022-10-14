Dane County deputy fatally shoots person at Windsor motel, authorities say

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person at a village of Windsor motel Thursday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.
The deputy shot the person after they “made contact with a vehicle” at the Super 8 hotel on the 4500 block of Lake Circle at 6:10 p.m., the DOJ said in a statement.
The person later died at the hospital. No law enforcement personnel were injured.
The deputy involved has been put on leave, the DOJ said.
No information was available about what led up to the shooting, the identities of those involved or how many times the deputy fired their weapon.
DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. It is common for the DOJ to investigate police shootings, as state law requires an outside agency to conduct such investigations.
DOJ will “review evidence and determine the facts of this incident” before turning its findings over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington
Hotel Washington before the fire
Club de Wash before the fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington in ruins
People watch Hotel Washington blaze
Hotel Washington fire
Hotel Washington fire
Fighting the fire
Extinguishing hot spot
Friends embrace
Freezing water
Hotel Washington fire
Barber's Closet fire damage
Hotel Washington flowers
Gutted hotel with flag
Hotel Washington vigil
Hotel Washington service
Fire investigators
Salvaging what they can
Washington Hotel steps
State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
Trumpf Hotel, 1906
Hotel Washington in 1935
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.