2 Dane County deputies become infected with COVID-19 coronavirus
From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
Dane County Jail

A sheriff's deputy checks on inmates in the Dane County Jail. 

Two Dane County Sheriff's deputies who both recently worked in the county jail have become infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. 

The first deputy tested positive on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said. He had worked directly with the two inmates who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday

On Sunday, the second deputy tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office reported. 

The two men, ages 35 and 24, are self-isolating at their homes. Other deputies who may have had contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being monitored for symptoms, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in a statement that his office is working to "protect our protectors." 

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations," Mahoney said. "What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes." 

Jail staff are continuing to practice "preventive measures" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the jail, the Sheriff's office said. The jail has halted visitation, upped its cleaning efforts, implemented new inmate health screenings and reduced its population. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

