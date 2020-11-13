Dane County DA's Office says no criminal liability for Monona officer in Madison man's death

A Monona police officer who was involved in the death of a Madison man following a police chase in September will not face criminal charges, the Dane County District Attorney's Office said Friday.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement there is "no potential criminal court liability" for the officer involved in the death of 24-year-old Elliot Johnson after the Sept. 17 chase that started in Monona and ended in Madison around 11 p.m.
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which looked into Johnson's death, gave its findings to the DA's Office. Based on the findings and briefings by investigators, it was "clear" that the officer did not use deadly force and that Johnson's death "could only have been caused" by Johnson himself, Ozanne said. The findings include information from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, body and squad camera footage, and an inspection of the scene.
According to the statement, the Monona officer was east of the Monona Drive exit on the Beltline when he saw a gray Ford Focus, driven by Johnson, traveling west at over 80 mph. The officer pursued Johnson, who then got off the Beltline at West Broadway while the officer followed.
Johnson then ran a couple of stop signs and ultimately drove off the roadway and into a utility pole just after passing the entrance to the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District while being pursued by the officer. The officer pulled up to the crash scene, got out of his squad car and told Johnson, the only one inside the car, to show his hands. Johnson got outside of the car briefly then started going back in the car.
The officer warned Johnson he would use his Taser and moved toward the car as Johnson continued to make his way back into the car. The officer then used his Taser, hitting Johnson and causing him to fall across the front seats of the car with his feet outside of the front passenger door.
The officer continued to tell Johnson to show his hands while also moving closer to the car. The Taser was used a second time. The officer then moved up to the side of the car, and his left hand was seen on video touching the car while the Taser was in the right hand. A "pop" was heard, and the officer dropped the Taser and ran back to his squad car to take cover and get in contact with dispatch. The officer told dispatch he heard a gunshot, which he believed Johnson fired.
Officers arrived, Johnson was taken out of the car and lifesaving measures were performed as paramedics were called to the scene.
A search of the car Johnson was in followed, and a loaded 9mm handgun was found on the floor of the passenger side along with a fired 9 mm cartridge case. An exit hole was found in the roof of the car on the passenger side.
Johnson's autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head, which traveled from left to right and exited on his right side.
A few days later, some 50 protesters blocked John Nolen Drive for a few hours in response to Johnson's death and Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville.
