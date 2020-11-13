Dane County DA's Office says no criminal liability for Monona officer in Madison man's death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer warned Johnson he would use his Taser and moved toward the car as Johnson continued to make his way back into the car. The officer then used his Taser, hitting Johnson and causing him to fall across the front seats of the car with his feet outside of the front passenger door.

The officer continued to tell Johnson to show his hands while also moving closer to the car. The Taser was used a second time. The officer then moved up to the side of the car, and his left hand was seen on video touching the car while the Taser was in the right hand. A "pop" was heard, and the officer dropped the Taser and ran back to his squad car to take cover and get in contact with dispatch. The officer told dispatch he heard a gunshot, which he believed Johnson fired.

Officers arrived, Johnson was taken out of the car and lifesaving measures were performed as paramedics were called to the scene.

A search of the car Johnson was in followed, and a loaded 9mm handgun was found on the floor of the passenger side along with a fired 9 mm cartridge case. An exit hole was found in the roof of the car on the passenger side.

Johnson's autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head, which traveled from left to right and exited on his right side.

A few days later, some 50 protesters blocked John Nolen Drive for a few hours in response to Johnson's death and Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville.

