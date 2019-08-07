Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Wednesday that his office will not be pursuing charges against a Lyft driver who was arrested for alleged sexual assault over the weekend.
A woman told Madison police that her Lyft driver, Jeremy Foley, 24, locked the doors of his car and demanded she perform a sex act on him Friday on the Near East Side.
Ozanne said in a statement that his decision not to file charges against Foley did not have to do with the credibility of the woman. Ozanne said he did not believe there was enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime occurred.
"This is a legal analysis and does not in any way speak to the credibility of the victim or diminish the trauma associated with the experience," Ozanne said.
Foley is no longer being held in the Dane County Jail.
Lyft said in a statement that regardless of the DA's decision not to prosecute, Foley is permanently banned from driving for Lyft, and will remain so.
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft," the statement reads. "The behavior described is terrifying, and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We have reached out to the rider to extend our support."
The woman had been out drinking and contacted the ride-sharing service to get a safe ride home from an address on East Washington Avenue around 1:15 a.m., Madison police said.
Madison police said Foley picked her up, but stopped short of the woman's residence, instead demanding that she perform the sex act. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the woman felt "she had no choice."
Afterward, Foley dropped her off at her home, police said.
Lyft said it is ready to assist authorities and help in every way it can.
Ozanne said if new evidence surfaces, the case could be reconsidered for formal charges.
"Reporting sexual assault takes a tremendous amount of courage, and we honor that courage everyday as we apply the letter of the law to each new case that crosses our desks," Ozanne said.