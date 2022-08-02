Dane County begins closing City-County Building portion of jail, shipping residents to other counties

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Tuesday that he will begin closing a portion of the county's jail inside the City-County Building that has for years been described as inhumane amid staffing shortages at the Sheriff's Office.

The east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, which is the oldest area of the jail, will be closed and about 65 men and women residents will be transferred to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties, Barrett said in a statement. The announcement did not specify when the changes will begin or if the other portion of the City-County Building jail will be closed.

“A lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages, has brought us to the difficult decision to place some of our jail residents in other counties,” Barrett said. “I will continue to advocate for a facility to be built in Dane County which reflects our community values.”

The dire conditions of the jail in the City-County Building have been documented for years and Barrett has previously characterized the facility as a lawsuit waiting to happen. But until now, neither Barrett or his predecessor Dave Mahoney had used their authority to close the facility.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 685 people incarcerated across the county's three jail facilities.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office put deputies on an indefinite "alert status" that in effect puts four deputies on call to fill vacancies during each of the day's three shifts.

"Implementing alert status with no end date is a significant action by our agency to help with our immediate staffing issues," the Sheriff's Office said in an email to employees. The county is currently operating at more than 40 deputy positions under optimal staffing levels, Barrett said in his statement.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said staffing issues "definitely compounded" the decision to close part of the City-County building jail.

"But this has been something that has also been in our thoughts and conversations for several months," Schafer said of the decision to close the jail.

Dane County detective Anthony Hamilton, a Republican who is running against Barrett in the November election, charged the Sheriff with "risking the safety of Dane County residents by allowing staff levels to fall to unprecedented lows."

"The staffing crisis is poised to get worse without strong leadership," Hamilton said in a statement. "With so many Dane County deputies nearing retirement; absent new recruits, the agency roster is poised to drop to below 300 deputies – well short of its 478 authorized positions."

The Sheriff’s Office will address staffing shortages by offering a "lateral hiring opportunity" for sworn positions, meaning officers or deputies from other law-enforcement agencies can be hired without sacrificing their accumulated years of service.

Deputies had previously been put on "alert status" in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaffer said. She was unsure if deputies had ever been put on an indefinite "alert status" before.

The decision to close part of the City-County Building comes as the County Board continues to grapple with how to consolidate its existing jail facilities in a single, yet to be built tower. But ever-rising construction costs have prompted supervisors to scale back the scope of the project.

Most recently in March, the board appropriated about $16 million to build a $176 million six-story, 825-bed facility that would replace the county's current jail facility at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison. Originally, the county wanted to build a seven-story jail with 922 beds.

But costs have pushed that iteration of the jail even farther from reality. In May, County Executive Joe Parisi said that plan was about $9.8 million short. To alleviate the funding gap, the Black Caucus of the County Board unveiled a plan on Tuesday that would build a five-story tower with 725 beds. The new plan also frees up bed space by calling for the removal of all acute medical housing from the fourth-floor of the proposed tower, adding that inmates with severe medical needs should be transferred to local hospitals.

In June, Parisi and Barrett called for the rare step of asking voters for approval of a major county building project — specifically, a $10 million increase in the projected $176 million expansion and consolidation of the county's jail facilities.

The County Board initially included $76 million in the 2018 budget to construct additional floors on top of the jail facility at the Public Safety Building. But it was later learned the structure couldn’t support the load, prompting officials to plan the tower addition.