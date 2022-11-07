 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County authorities investigating shots fired incident that brought them to hospital

Dane County authorities are investigating a shots fired incident that brought them to a local hospital Sunday night.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that officers responded to the hospital about 9:15 p.m. Sunday “regarding a shots fired incident that had occurred during a road rage incident.”

Barnes said it was determined that the incident occurred in the town of Burke and the investigation was turned over to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told the State Journal on Monday that details would be available when reports were completed.

