Dane County authorities investigating death of 8-week-old baby
Dane County authorities said they are investigating the death Friday of an 8-week-old baby.

Madison and Monona police officers responded to an apartment in the 6400 block of Bridge Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday after the baby's mother found her son in his bassinet not breathing, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is working with the Dane County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, DeSpain said.

No further details were released.

