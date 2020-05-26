Dane County authorities investigating death of 8-week-old baby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dane County authorities said they are investigating the death Friday of an 8-week-old baby.

Madison and Monona police officers responded to an apartment in the 6400 block of Bridge Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday after the baby's mother found her son in his bassinet not breathing, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is working with the Dane County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, DeSpain said.

No further details were released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.