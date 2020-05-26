Dane County authorities investigating death of 8-week-old baby

-
Dane County authorities said they are investigating the death Friday of an 8-week-old baby.
Madison and Monona police officers responded to an apartment in the 6400 block of Bridge Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday after the baby's mother found her son in his bassinet not breathing, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is working with the Dane County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, DeSpain said.
No further details were released.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
