Dance studio cited for its 'Nutcracker' performance joins lawsuit against public health department

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit against public health, amended Tuesday to add A Leap Above Dance, states, however, that order #10 contained a separate exception to the indoor gathering ban for "child care and youth settings," including "unregulated youth programs."

The lawsuit states the website of the state Department of Children and Families lists various types of child care programs that do not require a license, which the lawsuit likens to "unregulated youth programs." It specifically cites "group lessons to develop a talent or skill such as dance or music" from the DCF website.

In that context, the lawsuit states, A Leap Above Dance is an "unregulated youth program" that falls within the exception in the county's emergency order.

Last week, A Leap Above Dance's owner, Natalie Nemeckay, told the Wisconsin State Journal she never had more than 10 people in her studio at a time during the production, which was being recorded on video, and said the health department had previously repeatedly failed to give her accurate guidance about what she was allowed to do at the studio.

Nemeckay said dancers and others were brought into the studio in groups of no more than 10. Performers also wore masks, seen in photos of the performance posted on the studio's Facebook page.