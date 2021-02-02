Dance studio cited for its 'Nutcracker' performance joins lawsuit against public health department

An Oregon dance studio that last week drew a 119-count complaint from the joint Madison and Dane County health department for alleged COVID-19 health order violations is suing the department, joining a lawsuit against the health department that challenges Dane County's indoor gathering limits.
A Leap Above Dance, which faces nearly $24,000 in fines for alleged violations of an emergency order issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County, on Tuesday became a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed last month on behalf of two local parents who have children involved in sports teams.
The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 20 by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, challenges the health department's authority to issue emergency orders to curb the spread of COVID-19 without approval from the Dane County Board. It also questions limits placed on sports contained in the latest emergency order, #12, issued on Jan. 12.
The lawsuit was originally filed directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in December decided 4-3 against taking the case, instead telling plaintiffs to start in circuit court.
The complaint filed by the health department against the dance studio alleged that 119 people took part in a production of the Nutcracker on Dec. 13, a violation of Emergency Order #10, issued on Nov. 17, which prohibits in-person school for all but students in kindergarten through second grade, or students with disabilities. It also banned mass gatherings of any size, defining a mass gathering as "a planned event with a large number of individuals in attendance, such as a concert, festival, meeting, training, conference, performance, show or sporting event."
The lawsuit against public health, amended Tuesday to add A Leap Above Dance, states, however, that order #10 contained a separate exception to the indoor gathering ban for "child care and youth settings," including "unregulated youth programs."
The lawsuit states the website of the state Department of Children and Families lists various types of child care programs that do not require a license, which the lawsuit likens to "unregulated youth programs." It specifically cites "group lessons to develop a talent or skill such as dance or music" from the DCF website.
In that context, the lawsuit states, A Leap Above Dance is an "unregulated youth program" that falls within the exception in the county's emergency order.
Last week, A Leap Above Dance's owner, Natalie Nemeckay, told the Wisconsin State Journal she never had more than 10 people in her studio at a time during the production, which was being recorded on video, and said the health department had previously repeatedly failed to give her accurate guidance about what she was allowed to do at the studio.
Nemeckay said dancers and others were brought into the studio in groups of no more than 10. Performers also wore masks, seen in photos of the performance posted on the studio's Facebook page.
A motion hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled to be heard by Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on March 3.