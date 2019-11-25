Two damaged vehicles, damage to buildings and 36 shell casings were found when officers responded to reports of shots fired on the Far East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Multiple callers reported the shots shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
From the evidence collected, it is believed that there were two sides shooting at one another, Hartman said.
Several rounds entered neighboring residences, missing one occupant by approximately 5 feet, with others seeking shelter when they head rounds striking their residences, but no injuries were reported, Hartman said.
Officers are collecting video evidence as the investigation continues, Hartman said.
Gun incident at West Towne Mall, man fatally shot by police top recent notable crimes in Madison area