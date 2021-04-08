Damaged SUV found on East Side after gunshots reported, Madison police say

A damaged SUV was found on the East Side after gunshots were reported on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Hoard Street and Pawling Street, Lt. Daniel Perez said in a report.

Arriving officers found an unoccupied SUV with damage “consistent with being involved with gun fire,” Perez said in a report.

Police also found multiple spent shell casings at the scene, but no one who was involved in the shooting and no injuries were reported, Perez said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

