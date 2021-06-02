Damage totals nearly $800K in shed, garage fire in town of Christiana, authorities say

A Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The damage totaled nearly $800,000 in a shed and garage fire Tuesday afternoon in the town of Christiana, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders were called to a structure fire at 2142 Utica Road in the town of Christiana, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
On arrival, they found a large shed fully engulfed in flames, and a 30-by-40-foot garage that had also caught fire, Schaffer said.
The buildings contained numerous vehicles, including snowmobiles, ATV’s, bicycles and a trailer, as well as many specialty tools and ammunition that could be heard going off from inside the building. A 30-foot-camper also was damaged, Schaffer said.
Fire investigators and the ATF responded to the scene to work to determine the cause of the fire, Schaffer said.
