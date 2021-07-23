Damage to property call on East Side turns out to be apparent gunshot into door, Madison police say

A damage to property call on the East Side early Friday morning turned out to be an apparent gunshot into a door, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched shortly after midnight to the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue on a report of damage to property, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a statement.

The caller reported that their exterior glass door was shattered, but a possible bullet hole was located through a closet door, and officers checking the area were told by others that they had heard a "loud bang," Rodriguez said.

No injuries were reported and no other damage was found, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

