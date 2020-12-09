Damage at museum store at Overture Center prompts more charges against man

A man previously charged with damaging a Madison police vehicle and looting and damaging several businesses Downtown during riots in late May was charged Wednesday with looting and causing damage at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's store at the Overture Center.
A criminal complaint filed against Anthony M. Torres, 20, of Madison, states that overall damage at the Overture Center was at one point estimated at $400,000, some of which included glass, windows and doors at the art center's shop. It is unclear from the complaint when that assessment was made or how accurate it was.
Chris Vogel, Overture's chief financial and operations officer, did not respond to a message.
Torres was charged Wednesday with felony criminal damage to property and burglary, both as a party to a crime, for damage and looting that happened at the museum on May 30, the first night of riots that followed peaceful protests over the police custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
Torres, who did not previously have an adult criminal record in Wisconsin, according to court records, now faces the highest number of felony charges of anyone who is alleged to have taken part in riots and looting over the summer. He currently faces six counts of burglary and two felony counts of criminal damage to property across seven separate cases, all for incidents on May 30.
Currently free on signature bonds, Torres is scheduled to appear in court for the latest charges on Dec. 17.
According to the complaint:
Museum director of public operations Bob Sylvester, identified in the complaint only by initials, told police the museum store's perimeter door was destroyed, allowing looters into the store. Two large picture windows on the State Street gallery side were significantly damaged. The door leading into the store from the Overture Center was broken, and two cases inside the store near the counter were destroyed.
In addition, a jewelry case was smashed, displays were broken, hanging shelves were pulled down damaging the ceiling, and there was extensive graffiti in the store.
Sylvester said damage to the store's fixtures was $65,663, and damaged or stolen merchandise was totaled at $27,565, not counting retail markup.
On June 10, police received a call from a person who wanted to report Torres' involvement in damage at the art center on May 30. That person he was on State Street, was taking video and recognized Torres from high school. He said Torres was throwing rocks to try to break glass and that a large group was with him. He said Torres said at one point, "I'm the biggest perpetrator out here," and "I'm the leader in this (expletive)."
A police detective, looking at the video, noted Torres at one point was carrying what was described as a metal grate, later found to be an object taken from the museum store. The video showed Torres using it to damage the window outside.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who is a member of the Overture Foundation board of directors, said the windows on Overture's exterior were custom made and imported from Germany, and replacements are only now being received and installed. Boards are being placed back over the repaired windows, he said.
Damage has mostly been covered by insurance, he said.
