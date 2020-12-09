Damage at museum store at Overture Center prompts more charges against man

Currently free on signature bonds, Torres is scheduled to appear in court for the latest charges on Dec. 17.

According to the complaint:

Museum director of public operations Bob Sylvester, identified in the complaint only by initials, told police the museum store's perimeter door was destroyed, allowing looters into the store. Two large picture windows on the State Street gallery side were significantly damaged. The door leading into the store from the Overture Center was broken, and two cases inside the store near the counter were destroyed.

In addition, a jewelry case was smashed, displays were broken, hanging shelves were pulled down damaging the ceiling, and there was extensive graffiti in the store.

Sylvester said damage to the store's fixtures was $65,663, and damaged or stolen merchandise was totaled at $27,565, not counting retail markup.

On June 10, police received a call from a person who wanted to report Torres' involvement in damage at the art center on May 30. That person he was on State Street, was taking video and recognized Torres from high school. He said Torres was throwing rocks to try to break glass and that a large group was with him. He said Torres said at one point, "I'm the biggest perpetrator out here," and "I'm the leader in this (expletive)."