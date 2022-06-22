 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Dad calls police after teen son fires shot into wooded area on South Side

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A father called police after his teen son came home and said he’d fired a shot into a wooded area on the South Side on Tuesday night.

Two 15-year-old boys met along the 900 block of Ocean Road and one wanted to show the other his gun, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The boy who didn’t bring the gun then fired a shot into a wooded area and said that he did it when he got home, Fryer said.

His father went back to the scene, found the shell casing and called police about 7:30 p.m. to report what his son did, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no information on enforcement action was provided.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics