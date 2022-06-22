Dad calls police after teen son fires shot into wooded area on South Side

A father called police after his teen son came home and said he’d fired a shot into a wooded area on the South Side on Tuesday night.

Two 15-year-old boys met along the 900 block of Ocean Road and one wanted to show the other his gun, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The boy who didn’t bring the gun then fired a shot into a wooded area and said that he did it when he got home, Fryer said.

His father went back to the scene, found the shell casing and called police about 7:30 p.m. to report what his son did, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no information on enforcement action was provided.

