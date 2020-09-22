 Skip to main content
Dad arrested for pistol whipping son says it came after teen pushed him, Madison police say
Daniel N. West booking photo

Daniel N. West.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A father arrested for pistol whipping his son said it came after the teen pushed him on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Union Street about 12:45 p.m. for a 16-year-old reporting his father had pistol whipped him, and found the boy outside the residence with blood on the side of his head, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.

While police were interviewing the teen, the father, Daniel N. West, 47, came out of the residence, with a holstered gun and approached the officers, Payne said.

Officers were concerned what West might do with his gun, so directives were given to him and he was handcuffed for safety reasons, and statements were taken from all parties, Payne said.

West told police he and his son had argued about the boy’s long-term grounding over the past few days, and when he tried to talk with his son Monday, the boy pushed him, and he reacted by pulling his gun out and struck boy in the head as he was falling back from being pushed, Payne said.

West was arrested on a tentative charge of physical abuse of a child, Payne said.

