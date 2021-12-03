DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for Waukesha parade suspect

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said at a news conference Thursday that his administration is helping Chisholm investigate what happened.

"I caution people not to jump to conclusions, but there is one conclusion that is obvious: that (Brooks) should not have been out," Evers said. "But we are looking forward to the conclusion to the investigation."

County supervisors pressed Chisholm during the hearing Thursday. Patti Logsdon told him that he needs to get tougher on criminals and keep them all in jail until their cases come up. Steven Shea asked him what he's supposed to tell constituents who feel Milwaukee County's courts are a "revolving door putting violent criminals out on the street."

Chisholm and the county's chief judge, Mary Triggiano, responded by painting a picture of a Milwaukee County court system that has been limping along since the pandemic struck.

Triggiano noted that the county is dealing with a backlog of 1,600 felony cases and 3,100 misdemeanor cases. Chisholm said the jail has a capacity of 920 inmates and is currently housing about 890, including 175 awaiting trial in homicide cases and 100 awaiting trial for first-degree sexual assault alone.